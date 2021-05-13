The Beast Must Die: AMC & AMC+ Set Premiere Date for Revenge Thriller Series

The Beast Must Die finally has its premiere date. The revenge thriller series will air on both AMC and AMC+ in July with episodes debuting on AMC+ a week before the cable premiere. Jared Harris, Cush Jumbo OBE, Billy Howle, Nathaniel Parker, and Geraldine James star in the series about a woman who investigates her son’s death by a hit-and-run driver.

“The AMC+ Original six-part revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Cush Jumbo OBE (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), will premiere on Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and on Monday, July 12 at 10:00PM ET/PT on AMC. The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of their AMC linear airings on Mondays at 10:00PM ET/PT. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle, The Serpent, MotherFatherSon), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an “undercover” Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’s plans for revenge before anyone else dies. Based on the novel by Nicholas Blake (pseudonym of Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis CBE) and shot on the stunning Isle of Wight, additional cast for The Beast Must Die includes Geraldine James (Downton Abbey, Back to Life), Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Outcast), Maeve Dermody (Marcella, Carnival Row), Douggie McMeekin (Chernobyl, Harlots), Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) and Barney Sayburn. A New Regency & Scott Free Production for BritBox UK and AMC and AMC +, The Beast Must Die is created for television and written by Gaby Chiappe (Their Finest) and directed by Dome Karukoski (Tolkien). Emma Broughton (The Little Drummer Girl), David W. Zucker (The Terror), Gaby Chiappe, Nathaniel Parker, Marina Brackenbury (The Letter from the King) and Ed Rubin (The Woman in White) serve as executive producers. Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton) serves producer. Arnon Milchan (Little Women), Yariv Milchan (Malcolm & Marie) and Michael Schaefer (Malcolm & Marie) serve as co-executive producers. Joanie Blaikie (The Woman in White) serves as co-producer.”

