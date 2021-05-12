Moonhaven: AMC Greenlights Lunar Colony Thriller Series

Moonhaven is headed to AMC in 2022. The network has ordered the thriller set at a colony on the moon. A cast for the series has not been set, but viewers will see six episodes when the series premieres on both AMC and AMC+.

AMC revealed more about Moonhaven in a press release. Check that out below.

“AMC Networks has greenlit Moonhaven, a new series for AMC+ and AMC that will premiere next year. Created by Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary, Pushing Daisies), who will also serve as showrunner, the series is focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous.

The suspense thriller focuses on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

“What so intrigued us about Moonhaven is that it is a suspense thriller set a century in the future that, at its heart, could not be more relevant today,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “Peter and his writing team have constructed some unforgettable characters and a story we know will captivate viewers and probe complex and deeply emotional issues that are top of mind today and have the potential to threaten existence on the only planet we have ever called home.”

“I’m incredibly excited to go to the Moon with AMC,” Ocko said. “They have always been a great partner in supporting shows that are truly different from the rest and I look forward to staying true to that brand.”

An AMC Studios production, Moonhaven is executive produced by Ocko and Deb Spera, who is a non-writing executive producer. AMC Networks has ordered six one-hour episodes.”