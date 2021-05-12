Little Demon: FXX Orders Animated Comedy Series with Lucy and Danny DeVito

Little Demon is headed to FXX. The cable animated series has ordered the series featuring Lucy and Danny Devito (above). Aubrey Plaza also stars in the series which follows a woman’s life after she has the Devil’s child.

FXX revealed more about Little Demon in a press release.

“FXX has ordered the new animated comedy series Little Demon, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The half-hour series is created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, and features Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito among the voice talent. Little Demon will premiere on FXX and be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu. Thirteen years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Aubrey Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. “Little Demon is a hilarious new animated horror comedy featuring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and a host of other great talent,” said Grad. “Creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla have teamed up with Danny, Aubrey, Dan Harmon, Jake and Lucy DeVito, and ShadowMachine as executive producers on this unique new series for FXX.” Aubrey Plaza serves as an executive producer along with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito, and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley). Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.”

A premiere date and additional cast for the animated series will be revealed at a later date. Check out the announcement for the new series below.

some kids really are from hell. the animated show ‘little demon’ has received a series order from FX, starring @evilhag as a single mother of a daughter (@lucydevito) spawned by the devil (@dannydevito) – from creators darcy fowler, seth kirschner and kieran valla. pic.twitter.com/PAqnIZ6MaH — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 11, 2021

