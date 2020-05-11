Dave: Season Two Renewal Announced for FXX Comedy Series

FXX is ready for a second verse. The network just announced they’ve renewed Dave for the 2020-21 season, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, he must convince his friends and the rest of the world. The cast also includes Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko.

The first season of Dave averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 213,000 viewers. FXX has not yet announced a premiere date for season two of Dave, but it is expected to debut in 2021.

From FX Originals chief Nick Grad:

Co-creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever. That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television.”

From Dave Burd:

We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten. This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

What do you think? Have you seen Dave? Will you watch season two?