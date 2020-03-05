Vulture Watch

Will Dave’s friends help or hinder his pursuit of fame and fortune? Has the Dave TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FXX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dave, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, the Dave TV show stars Dave Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. A single-camera comedy series, it’s based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian who’s known as Lil Dicky on stage. The show is created by Burd and Jeff Schafer. The series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, he must convince his friends and the rest of the world. Those around Dave include Elz (Bennett), an audio engineer and Dave’s childhood friend; Dave’s regularly employed roommate, Mike (Santino); GaTa (GaTa), Dave’s on-stage hype man; and Ally (Misiak), a school teacher and Dave’s long-term girlfriend.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Dave averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 256,000 viewers. Find out how Dave stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, Dave has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FXX cancel or renew Dave for season two? The show seems relatively inexpensive to produce and Disney seems to be trying to stock up on shows for FX and FXX, which then are added to the Hulu library. Based on that, I think this show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dave cancellation or renewal news.



Dave Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Dave‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Dave TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FXX cancelled this TV series, instead?