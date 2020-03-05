Network: FXX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 4, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Dave Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, the Dave TV show is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky. The show is co-created by Jeff Schafer.

The series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, he must convince his friends and the rest of the world.

Those around Dave include Elz (Bennett), an audio engineer and Dave’s childhood friend; Dave’s regularly employed roommate, Mike (Santino); GaTa (GaTa), Dave’s on-stage hype man; and Ally (Misiak), a school teacher and Dave’s long-term girlfriend.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Dave TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?