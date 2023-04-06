Dave: Season Three Viewer Votes

Dave is heading on tour in the third season of the Dave TV show on FXX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dave is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Dave here.

An FXX single-camera comedy series created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, the Dave TV show stars Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. The show is based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian known as Lil Dicky, on stage. A suburban neurotic man, Dave (Burd) is in his late twenties and has convinced himself he’s destined to be one of the best rappers ever. With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. In the third season, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. Guests include Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, and Usher.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Dave TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Dave should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FXX?