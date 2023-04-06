Dave: Season Four — Has the FXX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A single-camera comedy series airing on the FXX cable channel, the Dave TV show was created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer and stars Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. The show is based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian known as Lil Dicky, on stage. A suburban neurotic man, Dave (Burd) is in his late twenties and has convinced himself he’s destined to be one of the best rappers ever. With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. In the third season, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. Guests include Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, and Usher.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Dave averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 109,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dave stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



As of April 6, 2023, Dave has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FXX cancel or renew Dave for season four? The show’s ratings have always been quite small, and this season is no exception. I sense that if Burg wants to make a fourth season, FXX will take it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the show was cancelled either. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dave cancellation or renewal news.



