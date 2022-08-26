Little Demon: Season Two — Has the FXX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

After all, there's a little devil in all of us. Has the Little Demon TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FXX?



Airing on the FXX cable channel, the Little Demon TV show stars Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and Lucy DeVito, with Eugene Cordero, Lennon Parham, and Michael Shannon in recurring roles. First season guests include Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris, and Sam Richardson. Some 13 years ago, Laura (Plaza) was reluctantly impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito). Now, Laura and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), are trying to live an ordinary life in Delaware. Unfortunately, they’re constantly thwarted by monstrous forces — including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. Other characters include Chrissy’s best friend, Bennigan (Cordero); Laura’s neighbor, Darlene (Parham); and the Unshaven Man (Shannon).



The first season of Little Demon averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 264,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Little Demon stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



As of August 26, 2022, Little Demon has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FXX cancel or renew Little Demon for season two? The cable channel has just three scripted series, so I think the execs would like to add to their slate. This show seems like a cost-effective way to do it. So, I think there’s a good chance that Little Demon will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Little Demon cancellation or renewal news.



