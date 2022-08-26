Menu

Network: FXX
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 25, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito. Eugene Cordero, Lennon Parham, and Michael Shannon.

TV show description:      
An animated supernatural comedy series, the Little Demon TV show was created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla.

Some 13 years ago, Laura (Plaza) was reluctantly impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito). Now, Laura and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), are trying to live an ordinary life in Delaware. Unfortunately, they’re constantly thwarted by monstrous forces — including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Other characters include Chrissy’s best friend, Bennigan (Cordero); Laura’s neighbor, Darlene (Parham); and the Unshaven Man (Shannon).

What do you think? Do you like the Little Demon TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?

