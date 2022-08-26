Law & Order: SVU: Season 24; Kelli Giddish Leaves NBC Drama After 12 Years (Reaction)

Law & Order: SVU is losing another one of its detectives. Kelli Giddish is departing the series after 12 years as Detective Amanda Rollins. She will depart during the first half of season 24.

Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, and Peter Scanavino, the series follows the detectives of the elite Special Victim Unit of the NYPD. Giddish said the following about her departure from the NBC series:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelli Giddish (@kelligiddish)

Warren Leight, the recently departed showrunner of Law & Order: SVU, shared his reaction about Giddish’s departure from the crime drama, per Deadline:

“Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy. She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.”

SVU’s current showrunner also spoke about her exit after fans reacted to the news on social media:

“You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Law & Order: SVU returns on September 22nd.

What do you think? Are you surprised by the exit of Kelli Giddish on Law & Order: SVU?