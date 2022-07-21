New Amsterdam: Season Five; Original Cast Member Leaves NBC Series Ahead of Final Season (Reaction)

New Amsterdam is returning for its fifth and final season this fall, but, when it returns, the NBC medical drama will be missing one of its original cast members. Freema Agyeman announced her exit from the series on her Instagram account.

Also starring Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Michelle Forbes, Sandra Mae Frank, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman, the NBC series follows the staff of New Amsterdam Medical Center.

Check out Agyeman’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freema Agyeman (@freemaofficial)

New Amsterdam creator/showrunner David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton also spoke about the actress’ exit from the NBC drama:

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

New Amsterdam returns to NBC on September 20th. The series will wrap up with 13 episodes.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this exit from the NBC drama? Will you miss her character?