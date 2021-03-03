Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Kher), head of the Neurological Department. In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of New Amsterdam averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.19 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. Find out how New Amsterdam stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

New Amsterdam has been renewed for a fourth and a fifth season. Season four debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry that NBC will cancel New Amsterdam anytime soon since it’s already been renewed for a fourth and a fifth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on New Amsterdam cancellation or renewal news.



