New Amsterdam: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on NBC?

by Telly Vulture

New Amsterdam TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The Television Vulture is watching the New Amsterdam TV show on NBCCan Max both survive and succeed? Has the New Amsterdam TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of New Amsterdam season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?    *Status update below.
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Kher), head of the Neurological Department.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of New Amsterdam is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.03 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. Find out how New Amsterdam stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

New Amsterdam has been renewed for a third season (2020-21), as well as a fourth (2021-22) and fifth season (2022-23). Season three debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew New Amsterdam for season three? Considering that the series follows NBC’s biggest shows, the ratings should be better. However, I think they are still good enough to nab New Amsterdam a third season renewal. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for New Amsterdam cancellation or renewal alerts.

1/11/20 update: NBC has renewed New Amsterdam for three additional years — seasons three, four, and five — which will take it through the 2022-23 television season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that New Amsterdam has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV show, instead?



Hope Nelson
Reader
Hope Nelson

I have absolutely loved this show from the very first episode and continue to do so. The actors are fabulous and their storylines are amazing. I find myself both crying and laughing in most if not all episodes, and can hardly wait to see the show each week! I am extremely happy to know that the show has been renewed through Season Five. Keep up the good work!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 18, 2020 8:01 pm
Ambreen Shabbir
Reader
Ambreen Shabbir

best show i have seen in a while- love it

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 1:55 am
Mimi Hardy
Reader
Mimi Hardy

Love this show. Them playing Debussy’s Snowflakes are Dancing in the most recent show was totally awesome! I wonder how many viewers caught that?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 13, 2020 8:17 am
C christman
Reader
C christman

This show is so awesome and amazing.
So look forward to the next episodes.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 10:19 pm
Leslie Clay
Reader
Leslie Clay

This show is awesome! I don’t watch many programs but “New Amsterdam” is a “feel good” show. Actors & Actresses are well suited for their roles. So happy to they have been approved for renewal for future seasons.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 11:34 am
Bonne
Reader
Bonne

Love love love this show!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 11:27 am
Kristin
Reader
Kristin

I just started watching New Amsterdam and I love it! Please keep it!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 22, 2020 12:38 pm
Hayley warren
Reader
Hayley warren

Please keep New Amsterdam going it’s a fab show and well thought and acted. It’s the only thing I watch I love it cant wait for the next season

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 17, 2020 6:01 pm
Peg
Reader
Peg

Finally a show that is captivating. The networks are getting over run with boring reality shows. Seems there are hardly any good shows to watch anymore where you look forward to the next episode. Please keep New Amsterdam. Excellent storyline and excellent characters.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
January 5, 2020 3:01 pm
Venus
Reader
Venus

LOVE New Amsterdam!! Please do NOT CXL!! The characters are so perfect and each storyline intertwines so cohesively! Get your marketing team on their jobs n ramp up the adverts for the show over the next weeks so the momentum picks up again! Max n sharp are destined to be together! They have fantastic chemistry. Please Let it happen!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
January 5, 2020 9:06 am
A C
Reader
A C

From the Uk love New Amsterdam …. PLEASE DONT PULL THE PLUG. Need more

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
January 2, 2020 2:40 pm
Molly
Reader
Molly

Ready for new Amsterdam to be renewed

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
January 1, 2020 7:48 pm
Paula
Reader
Paula

Waiting with baited breath for season 3 of New Amsterdam to begin. What a well done show with fresh ideas. Please, please, please renew this great weekly!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
December 30, 2019 1:43 pm
Margaret Johnson
Reader
Margaret Johnson

I love the show and hope they keep it going. Please don’t cancel it.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
December 28, 2019 5:09 pm
K. Miles
Reader
K. Miles

Please let us know when the third season of New Amsterdam will begin. Thank you.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
December 28, 2019 12:23 am
