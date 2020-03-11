Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Kher), head of the Neurological Department.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of New Amsterdam is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.03 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. Find out how New Amsterdam stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S New Amsterdam has been renewed for a third season (2020-21), as well as a fourth (2021-22) and fifth season (2022-23). Season three debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew New Amsterdam for season three? Considering that the series follows NBC’s biggest shows, the ratings should be better. However, I think they are still good enough to nab New Amsterdam a third season renewal. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for New Amsterdam cancellation or renewal alerts.

1/11/20 update: NBC has renewed New Amsterdam for three additional years — seasons three, four, and five — which will take it through the 2022-23 television season.



