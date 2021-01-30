Keeping Up with the Kardashians: E! Releases Final Season Teaser Video

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is returning for its final season soon, and a trailer has now been released promoting season 20 of the reality series. Viewers have followed the lives of the Kardashian family since 2007, but that is now coming to an end.

The first episode aired in October of that year, and it has spawned 12 spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Life of Kylie and Flip It Like Disick.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return to E! on March 18. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

