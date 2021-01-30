New Amsterdam: Season Three; Medical Drama Premiere Date Set by NBC

It’s nearly time to head back to New Amsterdam Medical Center. NBC has announced a kick-off date for the third season of the New Amsterdam drama series. The new episodes begin airing on Tuesday, March 2nd. The show has already been renewed through season five (2022-23).

A medical drama series, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Kher), head of the Neurological Department.

Here’s the season three premiere announcement:

MEDIA ALERT: ‘NEW AMSTERDAM’ · NBC’s hit medical drama “New Amsterdam” will begin its third season on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. · “New Amsterdam” averaged a 3.3 in the 18-49 demo and 13.8 million in total audience measurement and reached 45 million viewers over the course of its last season. · When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better. · David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy. · “New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

