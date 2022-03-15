New Amsterdam (2018)

Network: NBC.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: September 25, 2018 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

TV show description:

Inspired by a real medical director’s experience at the oldest public hospital in America, the New Amsterdam TV show follows a caring young doctor who wants to fix the system and maybe even inspire his colleagues to help.

Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring and charming, yet no-nonsense physician. His goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital.

New Amsterdam is the only facility in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island, and the President of the United States.

Goodwin’s colleagues include brilliant Doctor Hana Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), upbeat Doctor Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), driven Doctor Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), enthusiastic Doctor Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine), and astute Doctor Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

