New Amsterdam: Season Five Viewer Votes

Can Max balance his leadership role with his personal life in the fifth season of the New Amsterdam TV show on NBC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like New Amsterdam is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we know season five is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of New Amsterdam here.

An NBC medical drama series, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Sandra Mae Frank, with Michelle Forbes, John McGinty, Gina Gershon, Frances Turner, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman in recurring roles. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine); and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Frank), a deaf surgeon and the chief of oncology. In season five, Max is back at the helm of New York City’s busiest public hospital.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the New Amsterdam TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that New Amsterdam should have been renewed for a sixth season on NBC?