New Amsterdam: Season Four Viewer Votes

Is the fourth season of NBC’s New Amsterdam TV show truly a new chapter for the characters? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like New Amsterdam is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of New Amsterdam here.

An NBC medical drama, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine, with Michelle Forbes, Sandra Mae Frank, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman recurring. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); and psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine). In season four, following a tough year, it’s a new chapter in the characters’ lives, focused on finding more joy. That may not be easy with the addition of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Forbes) to the team. In an effort to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital, her first order of business is to tear down every progressive program Max has erected.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the New Amsterdam TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that New Amsterdam has been renewed for a fifth season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.