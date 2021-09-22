New Amsterdam: Season Five? Has the NBC Medical Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine, with Michelle Forbes, Sandra Mae Frank, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman recurring. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); and psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine). In season four, following a tough year, it’s a new chapter in the characters’ lives, focused on finding more joy. That may not be easy with the addition of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Forbes) to the team. In an effort to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital, her first order of business is to tear down every progressive program Max has erected.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of New Amsterdam averages a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.72 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 17% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how New Amsterdam stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

New Amsterdam has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if NBC will cancel or renew New Amsterdam right now. The show has already been renewed through season five. Will the series continue beyond that? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on New Amsterdam cancellation or renewal news.



