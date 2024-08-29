Be My Guest with Ina Garten: Season Five Guests and Premiere Date Released by Food Network

Be My Guest with Ina Garten has a return date set. Season five of the Food Network series will arrive in September, and this season, viewers will see Bobby Flay, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert, Wendell Pierce, Ann Patchett, and Eric Ripert join Garten (aka the Barefoot Contessa) in the kitchen.

Food Network revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, hosts friends old and new at her East Hampton home for good food and great conversation in a brand-new season of Be My Guest with Ina Garten, premiering Sunday, September 29th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network. The season kicks off with a get-together with chef, restaurateur and fellow Food Network star Bobby Flay, followed by visits from award-winning actor, comedian, writer and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus; talk show host, comedian, writer and producer Stephen Colbert and his wife, producer Evie McGee-Colbert; award-winning actor and producer Wendell Pierce; bestselling novelist Ann Patchett; and chef and world-class restaurateur Eric Ripert.

“I love having friends come spend the day with me when we have time to talk and cook together – we have a very good time. Hope you can join us!” said Garten.

In the season premiere, Ina greets her friend Bobby Flay with Cherry Pistachio Biscotti and shows him how to make a quick Irish Coffee Affogato before digging deep into his amazing career, from the mentor that changed his life to make-or-break restaurant reviews. Then, it’s Bobby’s turn as he teaches Ina how to make his favorite fast pasta dish Fresh Fettucine with Anchovy Butter and Chives. In the next episode, Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Ina at the barn for a Country French Omelette and amazing conversation about her life and career. She talks about what she’s learned from the iconic female guests on her podcast Wiser Than Me and shares her favorite standout television moments, ending with a chocolate cake frosting and piping masterclass from Ina. Then, Ina welcomes Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie McGee-Colbert with a Sour Cream Coffee Cake and the trio discuss everything from late night tv to how the couple first met. The Colberts then take over the kitchen and make Green Goddess Dip and Capri Sunset Cocktails from their upcoming cookbook and Ina’s husband Jeffrey joins the party. Later this season, actor Wendell Pierce visits Ina for cooking, conversation and Raspberry Corn Muffins; novelist Ann Patchett shares childhood revelations and her winning formula for writing best sellers over Ina’s Cherry Clafouti; and Ina greets world-renowned chef Eric Ripert with his childhood favorite French Apple Tarts and after sharing life-changing stories, he makes his stunning Seared Tuna with Ginger Soy Salad for them to enjoy.

“Food Network fans know that an invitation to visit with Ina Garten is beyond special,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Ina’s warmth and her thoughtful conversations paired with her beyond delicious recipes are the perfect combination and make for appointment viewing, this next season of Be My Guest is the best one yet.”

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens will be released this coming October. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.