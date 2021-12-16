Young Rock: Season Three? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is there an audience for this coming-of-age series? Has the Young Rock TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Young Rock, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Young Rock stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The TV show is based upon the life of Johnson, a professional wrestler and actor. In addition to the real Johnson talking about his lifetime of memories from the year 2032, stories are told through his experiences at three different points. At age 10, Dwayne (Groulx), aka Dewey, is honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold. At age 15, Dwayne (Constant) is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop. Then, at age 18-20, Johnson (Latukefu) has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at the powerhouse University of Miami. Though he has amazing physical abilities, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Young Rock averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.06 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 18% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Young Rock stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 16, 2021, Young Rock has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Season two resumes March 15, 2022. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Young Rock for season three? This show was the network’s top-rated comedy last season and revolves around the life of a well-known movie actor. Though the numbers are down, I suspect this show still has a very good shot at being renewed for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Young Rock cancellation or renewal news.



Young Rock Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Young Rock‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Young Rock TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?