Has the Young Rock TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Young Rock stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The TV show is based upon the life of Johnson, a professional wrestler and actor. In addition to the real Johnson talking about his lifetime of memories from the year 2032, stories are told through his experiences at three different points. At age 10, Dwayne (Groulx), aka Dewey, is honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold. At age 15, Dwayne (Constant) is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop. Then, at age 18-20, Johnson (Latukefu) has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at the powerhouse University of Miami. Though he has amazing physical abilities, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Young Rock averages a 0.89 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.46 million viewers. Find out how Young Rock stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 24, 2021, Young Rock has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Young Rock for season two? The network hasn’t had much luck launching sitcoms lately so I think they’ll give this one every chance to succeed. In that the show features a bankable star like Johnson (who also hosts NBC’s The Titan Games), I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Young Rock cancellation or renewal news.



