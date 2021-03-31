Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Supergirl, Pooch Perfect, Young Rock, FBI, The Resident

Published:

Supergirl TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Supergirl, The Flash, Pooch Perfect, Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Soul of a Nation, Keenen, Young Rock, and New Amsterdam  Reruns: The Resident, The Masked Singer, This Is Us, NCIS, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Canceled and renewed TV show
