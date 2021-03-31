Pooch Perfect: Season One Ratings

The Pooch Perfect show is based on a British series of the same name (with the same host) but the ratings were low and it hasn’t been renewed. Will American viewers be more receptive? Will Pooch Perfect be cancelled or renewed for season two on ABC? Stay tuned.

Airing on Tuesday nights, Pooch Perfect is hosted by Rebel Wilson and judged by Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris. This dog grooming competition series features some of the best dog groomers in the country (along with their assistants) competing in a series of themed challenges. In each episode, teams compete and try to earn immunity from elimination. Then, the teams face off with a grooming transformation. The judges are tasked with voting on the incredible creations, naming one team Best in Show, and ultimately forcing another team to go home to the doghouse. Episodes lead up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/31 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Pooch Perfect TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?