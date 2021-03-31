Vulture Watch

Will this show be sent to the doghouse? Has the Pooch Perfect TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Pooch Perfect, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Pooch Perfect is hosted by Rebel Wilson and judged by Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, and Dr. Callie Harris. This dog grooming competition series features some of the best dog groomers in the country (along with their assistants) competing in a series of themed challenges. In each episode, teams compete and try to earn immunity from elimination. Then, the teams face off with a grooming transformation. The judges are tasked with voting on the incredible creations, naming one team Best in Show, and ultimately forcing another team to go home to the doghouse. Episodes lead up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Pooch Perfect averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers. Find out how Pooch Perfect stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 31, 2021, Pooch Perfect has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Pooch Perfect for season two? The ratings for the UK version weren’t good enough to get it renewed and I’m having doubts about this version’s future too. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Pooch Perfect cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Pooch Perfect TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?