What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Con TV series is narrated by Whoopi Goldberg. The show explores the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true. It delves into a myriad of topics, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission scandal and Fyre Festival. The reports reveal how the victims were fooled and the cost of their false trust — both emotionally and financially. Episodes feature interviews with key people caught up in the scams, including victims and eyewitnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Con averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.38 million viewers. Find out how The Con stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 16, 2020, The Con has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Con for season two? The series is relatively inexpensive to produce and could serve as a good filler for the network’s schedule, much like the long-running What Would You Do? series. I think it will be renewed as long as the producers can come up with compelling new topics and stories. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Con cancellation or renewal news.



