Superstar: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Which legend will be profiled next? Has the Superstar TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Superstar, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Superstar TV show features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture. Subjects include Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Superstar averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Superstar stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 13, 2021, Superstar has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Superstar for season two? The series does okay in the ratings for a non-scripted show and is likely inexpensive to produce. It can also be used as a schedule filler if the network has a gap. I suspect it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Superstar cancellation or renewal news.



