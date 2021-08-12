Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 11, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none).

TV show description:

A biography series from ABC News, the Superstar TV show features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture. Subjects include Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor.

The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

