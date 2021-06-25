Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 24, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Helen Mirren (narrator)

TV show description:

A comedy series based on a BBC format, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a documentary examination of the animal kingdom that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Narrated by Mirren, the show features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers, and more in beautiful footage from all over the world.

Comedic scenarios include a field mouse who is killing it with NFTs, a divorced bear gym teacher whose students have heard gossip about his private life, a dragonfly movie star who can’t take direction, a beetle named Tony with anger management issues, a supermodel lemur, a thousand-year-old fairy fish trying to find someone who wants to make a wish, the new hit game show “Wolf or Rock”, and a crab who writes erotic fiction.

