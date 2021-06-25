Network: ABC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: June 24, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Helen Mirren (narrator)
TV show description:
A comedy series based on a BBC format, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a documentary examination of the animal kingdom that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Narrated by Mirren, the show features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers, and more in beautiful footage from all over the world.
Comedic scenarios include a field mouse who is killing it with NFTs, a divorced bear gym teacher whose students have heard gossip about his private life, a dragonfly movie star who can’t take direction, a beetle named Tony with anger management issues, a supermodel lemur, a thousand-year-old fairy fish trying to find someone who wants to make a wish, the new hit game show “Wolf or Rock”, and a crab who writes erotic fiction.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
What do you think? Do you like the When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?
I like Helen Mirren, don’t get me wrong! But I can’t believe she condones the vulgar innuendoes in this series! At one point during the large cat family’s interaction the cubs are describing the inconvenience of interrupting mom with her battery operated banana! Are you kidding me? And that’s not the worst! It was just the last straw! This series has little redeeming quality and should be stopped..children do not talk like this and certainly not animals!!