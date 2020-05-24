Menu

Emergence

Emergence TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Network: ABC
Episodes: 13 (hour)
Seasons: One

TV show dates: September 24, 2019 — January 28, 2020
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown.

A mystery thriller TV show, Emergence takes place in Peconic Bay on Long Island, New York. In the series, Jo Evans (Tolman) is a newly divorced police chief and the mother of a teenage daughter named Mia (Aufderheide).

Jo ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. A series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are also all tied to the young girl.

Other characters include: Jo’s father, Ed (Brown), who’s also battling cancer; Jo’s concerned ex-husband and Bree’s father, Alex Evans (Faison); investigator Benny Gallagher (Yeoman); Chris Minetto (Bailey Jr.), a police officer; and Jo’s best friend, Abby Frasier (Guevara), a pediatrician.

Episode #13 — Killshot, Pt. 2
Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper’s determined to help. With Helen’s mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late.
First aired: January 28, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Emergence TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Shannon Smith
Reader
Shannon Smith

I absolutely love this show and will be extremely upset if it is not renewed for another season. It's different and that's what I like about it plus it has a wonderful CAST!!!! RENEW PLEASE!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 14, 2020 10:25 pm
Shannon Smith
Reader
Shannon Smith

I absolutely love this show. It's different and I like that. The cast is awesome too. Please renew the series. I hate it when you all cancel a series I really like after just 1 or 2 seasons so please keep this series going.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 14, 2020 10:23 pm
Heather Cooper
Reader
Heather Cooper

This is another great show with an interesting premise! Not your boring run of the mill plot line. Please renew for season two!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 12, 2020 1:29 pm
Deborah Teegardin
Reader
Deborah Teegardin

Please renew this show. It is different and very interesting. Acting is superb.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 9, 2020 3:58 pm
Markia
Reader
Markia

Love this show. Hope it is renewed. All my other favorite show are gone. Now I just watch Siren, Manifest and reruns.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
May 7, 2020 5:31 pm
