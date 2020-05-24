Network: FOX
Episodes: 10 (half-hour)
Seasons: One
TV show dates: January 23, 2020 — March 20, 2020
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell.
TV show description:
A multi-camera family comedy, the Outmatched TV show revolves around a blue-collar couple as they try to raise their four unique kids in Atlantic City.
Kay (Lawson) is a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss while her husband, Mike (Biggs), is a handyman and uncultivated guy’s guy. They barely made it through high school and now, they find themselves parenting four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses.
Eldest son Brian (Kalopsis) is a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz. He thinks he already knows more about the world than Mike and Kay ever will, even though he’s never actually been out of New Jersey.
Brian’s 15-year-old sister, Nicole (Boettcher), is a deceptive and fiercely competitive language prodigy who can manipulate her parents into getting anything she wants.
The youngest of the family is Marc (Stanton), a 10-year-old music savant. Introverted and idiosyncratic, he just wants everyone to leave him alone so that he can become the next Beethoven in peace.
The only child who doesn’t drive her parents crazy is eight-year-old Leila (Bull). She’s definitely not a genius and is actually the only kid Mike and Kay can even remotely understand.
The couple’s childhood friends are Rita (Campbell) and Irwin (Mitchell) and they provide a sounding board for Mike and Kay’s daily parenting struggles.
Episode #10 — Royal Rumble
When Mike and Kay get caught in a lie about Leila’s birthdate, they offer to throw her a party with a theme of her choice, but have trouble keeping their ideas to themselves. Meanwhile, Brian, Nicole and Marc try to come to terms with the news that Rita and Irwin would be their guardians should something happen to Mike and Kay.
First aired: March 20, 2020.
Lawson and Biggs, in my opinion, do extremely well in this new TV sit-com. Their formal comedic backgrounds have brought together a new spark to the millennial parenthood approach having to deal with intellectual offspring (nice work done by the young actors). The show is comedy gold and a fresh rehash of Big Bang Theory.I can’t stop laughing at the quick but quirky quips and retorts of the tongue-in-cheek dialogue. I call for a renewal for season 2. Kudos to the cast, writers and production of this clever program. Ty.
It’s a great show!!! It’s a very funny show that hits some normal every day problems. I hope and pray that it’s renewed for a 2 ND season
I’ve watched every episode of outmatched when it first came on the air and love the show I would love to see it renewed for season 2
I like the idea and I enjoy the show myself, but it should have made the “smart” more explanatory and accessible like Big Bang Theory did and develop the characters, not start from the middle – like Malcolm did develop the kids bit by bit.
I just caught up on the episodes.. I like the show… It’s funny and I hope it continues
This show is hilarious!!!
Its awful. Painful even. It shouldn’t have even been made. Chop it.
When Ray Romano moved out of the set from Everybody Loves Raymond I wonder if he ever thought this gigantic Mess would be the new residents. Sad. Ruins great old memories.
I couldn’t get through the first 5 minutes. I really wanted to like this show. I like both Maggie Lawson & Jason Biggs but I felt they were completely disconnected from the script, the actors playing their children, and each other. It was as if they were just parroting the lines to each other. Whoever made the decision to insert a canned laugh track must have realized how poor the writing is. Unfortunately, it just made the show worse. I’m really sorry for being so negative but, this was one of the worst shows I’ve seen in a long time.… Read more »
The show is horrible. Jason Biggs stands around like a big clod. The kids are annoying.
This show is so hard to watch. ALL I SEE IS THE SET/HOUSE FROM EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND!!!! EVEN THE BASEMENT. WTH
i love maggie lawson, sad shes in this terrible show, first the fact that theres drug use by the parents is NOT funny, second, the “genius” kids are spoiled brats, third jason biggs isnt funny at all,never was, ill give this show another episode or 2, but im betting its cancelled / pulled before 8-10 episodes air.
This show is AWFUL! I couldn’t even make it all the way through the first episode. How did this ever get picked up. CANCEL-CANCEL-CANCEL!!
All the commercials that I saw for this show didn’t seem to reflect a show that seemed to be all that good. I still haven’t seen it so I can’t say I know from experience but the premise seems whack. Even Jason Biggs seems bored.
Horrible show. Sends tons of wrong messages. Not funny. Lousy dialogue, stupid premise. Cancel. Cancel. Cancel.