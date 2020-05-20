Outmatched: Cancelled; No Season Two for FOX Sitcom

Looks like Outmatched is out. FOX has revealed that the TV show has been cancelled after only one season.

The Outmatched sitcom revolves around a blue-collar couple as they try to raise their four unique kids in Atlantic City. The cast includes Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell.

Over the course of its first season, Outmatched only managed an average rating of 0.56 in the 18-49 demo and 2.38 million viewers. That makes Outmatched one of FOX‘s lowest-rated new series for the 2019-20 season.

Fellow Thursday night sitcom Last Man Standing, which had much better ratings, has been renewed for a ninth season. The other resident of the night, freshman drama Deputy, was cancelled in April.

