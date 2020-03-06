Menu

Outmatched: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Outmatched TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

©2020 Fox Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

The Television Vulture is watching the Outmatched TV show on FOX. Has the Outmatched TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?  
 

Airing on the FOX television network, Outmatched stars Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell. The series revolves around a blue-collar couple as they try to raise their four kids in Atlantic City. Parents Kay (Lawson) and Mike (Biggs) barely made it through high school and now, they find themselves parenting four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses. Eldest son Brian (Kalopsis) is a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz. Nicole (Boettcher), is a 15-year-old deceptive and fiercely competitive language prodigy. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Marc (Stanton) is a music savant. The only child who doesn’t drive her parents crazy is eight-year-old Leila (Bull). Mike and Kay’s childhood friends are Rita (Campbell) and Irwin (Mitchell) and they provide a sounding board for the couple’s daily parenting struggles.
 

The first season of Outmatched averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.41  million viewers. Find out how Outmatched stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

As of March 7, 2020, Outmatched has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will FOX cancel or renew Outmatched for season two? The channel has a shortage of live-action comedies and this one seems compatible with Last Man Standing. However, the ratings are quite low so this one could go either way. I’m leaning toward a cancellation. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Outmatched cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Outmatched TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Brett
Meh.

I love Maggie Lawson, and the Young Sheldon-ish premise is clever enough, but the laugh track and the rushed pace of the show make it hard to watch.

January 31, 2020 1:42 am
