Has the Outmatched TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Outmatched stars Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell. The series revolves around a blue-collar couple as they try to raise their four kids in Atlantic City. Parents Kay (Lawson) and Mike (Biggs) barely made it through high school and now, they find themselves parenting four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses. Eldest son Brian (Kalopsis) is a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz. Nicole (Boettcher), is a 15-year-old deceptive and fiercely competitive language prodigy. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Marc (Stanton) is a music savant. The only child who doesn’t drive her parents crazy is eight-year-old Leila (Bull). Mike and Kay’s childhood friends are Rita (Campbell) and Irwin (Mitchell) and they provide a sounding board for the couple’s daily parenting struggles.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Outmatched averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.41 million viewers. Find out how Outmatched stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Outmatched has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Outmatched for season two? The channel has a shortage of live-action comedies and this one seems compatible with Last Man Standing. However, the ratings are quite low so this one could go either way. I’m leaning toward a cancellation. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Outmatched cancellation or renewal news.



