Outmatched: Season One Ratings

While FOX has had success with animated comedies for many years, the network has struggled lately to find new live-action sitcoms that do well in the ratings. Will Outmatched succeed where others have failed? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera family comedy, the Outmatched TV show stars Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell. The series revolves around a blue-collar couple as they try to raise their four kids in Atlantic City. Parents Kay (Lawson) and Mike (Biggs) barely made it through high school and now, they find themselves parenting four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses. Eldest son Brian (Kalopsis) is a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz. Nicole (Boettcher), is a 15-year-old deceptive and fiercely competitive language prodigy. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Marc (Stanton) is a music savant. The only child who doesn’t drive her parents crazy is eight-year-old Leila (Bull). Mike and Kay’s childhood friends are Rita (Campbell) and Irwin (Mitchell) and they provide a sounding board for the couple’s daily parenting struggles.

