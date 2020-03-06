Menu

Outmatched: Season One Ratings

Outmatched TV show on FOX: season 1 ratingsWhile FOX has had success with animated comedies for many years, the network has struggled lately to find new live-action sitcoms that do well in the ratings. Will Outmatched succeed where others have failed? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera family comedy, the Outmatched TV show stars Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell. The series revolves around a blue-collar couple as they try to raise their four kids in Atlantic City. Parents Kay (Lawson) and Mike (Biggs) barely made it through high school and now, they find themselves parenting four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses. Eldest son Brian (Kalopsis) is a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz. Nicole (Boettcher), is a 15-year-old deceptive and fiercely competitive language prodigy. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Marc (Stanton) is a music savant. The only child who doesn’t drive her parents crazy is eight-year-old Leila (Bull). Mike and Kay’s childhood friends are Rita (Campbell) and Irwin (Mitchell) and they provide a sounding board for the couple’s daily parenting struggles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Outmatched TV series on FOX?



TMI
Reader
TMI

Interesting premise – I watched 2 episodes so far. Tonight’s had some good. The mom teaching the 15 yr old that losers she dated turned out to still be dirt bags when they are old. I think that was a great teaching moment. Date someone of your same caliber. I had to tell my friend to tell her daughter that. Daughter is highly educated and got into a great college but wasted her HS days with someone below her eye Q that ended up breaking her heart. Bad boys are always going to be bad boys unless they have a… Read more »

Bob
Reader
Bob

Terrible show don’t watch not funny not even interesting

Bob
Reader
Bob

Terrible show would not waste my time

rob
Reader
rob

Excellent premise, torpedoed by lame writing and chew-the-scenery acting.

