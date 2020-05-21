Menu

Mr. Iglesias: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Mr. Iglesias TV show on Netflix. Has the Mr. Iglesias TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Netflix ensemble multi-cam comedy, Mr. Iglesias stars Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Gloria Aung, Tucker Albrizzi, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Zacharee Guido, Coy Stewart, Kathryn Feeney, Richard Gant, and Oscar Nuñez. The comedy centers on Gabe Iglesias (Iglesias), a recovering alcoholic and public school history teacher who plies his trade at his alma mater. When Carlos, the bully of an assistant principal, decides to cull some students from the herd to improve the school’s ranking, Gabe resolves to save them. Maybe he can help them realize the potential he knows they have, too.
 

Mr. Iglesias has been renewed for a second season which will debut June 17, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Mr. Iglesias for season two. Keep in mind, if Netflix is going to renew, they usually do so within a month or so. No news is not often good news from this streaming service. It seems Netflix has been cancelling a lot of series lately, but they usually seem to try to give all but the biggest bombs a chance to find an audience. Flying blind, I think this show will get a renewal, if the price is right. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mr. Iglesias cancellation or renewal alerts.

8/8/19 update: Netflix has renewed the Mr. Iglesias TV show for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Mr. Iglesias TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Bob Duncan
Bob Duncan

They renewed it

August 12, 2019 9:13 am
Marci Frye
Marci Frye

Please renew

July 20, 2019 12:53 pm
Timothy Johnson
Timothy Johnson

It is entertaining and manages a good message in each episode. I have seen shows of lesser quality get renewed year after year. It would.be nice to have a decent show thats also entertaining

July 27, 2019 10:36 pm
Sally
Sally

Best show ever

July 12, 2019 8:05 pm
Ilj
Ilj

Please don’t cancel. We enjoy this show.

July 8, 2019 12:59 am
Joe
Joe

Best sitcom I’ve ever watched on Netflix

June 25, 2019 9:12 pm
Mongo
Mongo

Yet one more whiny show about how white people are everyone’s problem – absolute broken record garbage.

June 22, 2019 7:21 pm
