Mr. Iglesias: Season Two Trailer Released by Netflix

Mr. Iglesias will return to Netflix later this week with its second season, and the streaming service has now released a trailer for the series. The season is being called Part 2.

The cast of the Netflixcomedy series includes Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Gloria Aung, Tucker Albrizzi, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Zacharee Guido, Coy Stewart, Kathryn Feeney, Richard Gant, and Oscar Nuñez.

Mr. Iglesias follows the life of a history teacher at high school in Long Beach, California. Mr. Iglesias does all he can for his students.

Check out the trailer for the new season below.

