Star Trek: Picard: Season Two; Jonathan Frakes Hopes to Return as Riker

Star Trek: Picard brought back some familiar faces from the world of Star Trek: The Next Generation for its first season and at least one of the returning faces wants to come back for more during season two. Jonathan Frakes appeared on both shows as William Riker, and he appeared in uniform again before the season wrapped.

Frakes revealed during a charity event that happened recently that he had not been in front of the camera in ten years. Returning as Riker was a bit of a challenge. He said the following, via Trek News:

“I was comfortable about halfway through the first day. I had just [directed] two episodes, so I knew where Patrick [Stewart] was… he was as great as he’s ever been. And Marina [Sirtis] was just closing, having starred in a play in the West End in London, so I knew her acting chops were in great shape. I hadn’t acted in a decade and I really didn’t want to get buried by my friends. So [Michael] Chabon, stuck me a script… and I was working on it every morning. One morning, Genie [Francis] said ‘Do you want me to run those with you?’ I said ‘Yeah, I think I’ve got them.’ So I started to run the lines and it was clear to me that I was woefully unprepared. So Genie gave me the script back and said ‘You better keep working on this.’”

As for the second season, he does want to return. He said the following:

“I did find myself getting into the lean, as soon as I sat down. I liked that scene, actually. I was wary if we had gone to the well to have Riker show up again because he had just said he had left Starfleet. I think between Akiva [Goldsman] and [Michael] Chabon] and Alex [Kurtzman], they really wove it into the story… and I hope we see him again.”

A premiere date for season two of Star Trek: Picard has not been revealed. Season one appeared on CBS All Access, but the service is going through a rebranding.

What do you think? Do you want to see Riker back for season two?