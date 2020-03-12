Are Jean-Luc’s adventures still “engaging” in the first season of the Star Trek: Picard TV show on CBS All Access? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Star Trek: Picard is cancelled or renewed for season two. CBS All Access and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Star Trek: Picard here.
A CBS All Access sci-fi drama that’s a follow-up to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora, with special guests Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis. The series takes place in the latter part of the 24th Century and picks up two decades after the last time viewers saw Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart), the legendary Starfleet Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Star Trek: Picard TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?
I was looking forward to the Picard version of Star Trek. I keep giving it a chance, but, it keeps disappointing me. Almost 10% of the episode that I watched today 02/20/2020 was just like the others….boring. There isn’t a lot of character development. I had hoped that 7 of 9 would help the show. If it is to show that years have passed, it is fine. Just don’t look for it to resemble anything like the other Trek series. I used to look forward to every new episode on all the TV series, now, I have to remind myself… Read more »
Rubbish fan fic. Setting in the “new” Star Trek universe is preposterous. Sir Patric Stewart looks 115 years old. (He looks even worse than in “All Good Things…” when he was aged up artificially.) It was hard to ignore how peculiar Brent Spiner looked, both his eyes/makeup, and his weight gain. The fake drama about artificial life forms is the new political statement. The science of re-creating an entire being’s mind from one neuron is beyond preposterous: that is akin to claiming your body can be re-created from one atom of your DNA. How convenient that all the Romulans now… Read more »
Watched Star Trek: Picard last night … so nostalgic, so intriguing, so good! Patrick Stewart IS Jean Luc … and replacing “Number 1” with a pitbull may also be an improvement on TNG!
I just watched Star trek:picard the first episode,I loved it. I saw picard preview after that omg! its gonna get get better. WWWWWOOOOOOOOOO HHHHHOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! GO! Patrick Stewart GO! Picard Rocks
que?