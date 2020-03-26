Messiah: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Series

Is Al-Masih the savior that his followers believe him to be? It looks like we may never know. Netflix has cancelled the Messiah TV show so there won’t be a second season of the series.

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Messiah stars Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi, and Wil Traval. The show chronicles the modern world’s reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East. Al-Massih (Dehbi) creates a groundswell of international followers around him when he claims to be the eschatological return of ‘Isa (Jesus). Has he been sent by God or, is he a dangerous fraud who’s bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order?.

The first season of 10 episodes was released on January 1st. While the show’s season finale left the door open for a second season, Netflix has apparently decided not to continue the story. Actor Wil Traval, who plays Will Mathers in the series, shared the cancellation news via Instagram.

What do you think? Do you like the Messiah TV show? Would you have watched season two of this Netflix series?