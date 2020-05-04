Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Hollywood stars Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Laura Harrier, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, Jim Parsons, Maude Apatow, and Joe Mantello. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show takes place post-World War II in Tinseltown and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to “make it” — no matter the cost. Following each character, the story offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day. Characters include actor Jack Castello (Corensnwet), film director Raymond Ainsley (Criss), actress Camille Washington (Harrier), writer Jeremy Pope (Coleman), actor Roy Fitzgerald (Picking), actor Claire Wood (Weaving), gas station owner Ernest “Ernie” West (McDermott), studio executive Richard “Dick” Samuels (Mantello), studio mentor Ellen Kincaid (Taylor), former actress Avis Amberg (LuPone), and talent agent Henry Willson (Parsons). Episodes expose and examine decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled. What if you could rewrite the story?



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Hollywood is a mini-series so, a second season isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew a show like Hollywood for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. That being said, this appears to be a true close-ended mini-series so I’m not holding my breath waiting for a renewal. Still, I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hollywood cancellation or renewal news.



