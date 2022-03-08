Russian Doll: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Vulture Watch

A Netflix comedy from co-creators Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, Russian Doll stars Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Charlie Barnett, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh. The surreal, dark comedy centers on Nadia (Lyonne) a New York woman who cannot stop reliving her 36th birthday party and subsequent death.



Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Russian Doll for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Russian Doll cancellation or renewal alerts.

6/11/19 update: Netflix has renewed Russian Doll for a second season.



