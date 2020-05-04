

Will these dreamers get their happy endings in the first season of the Hollywood TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hollywood is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, it appears to be a mini-series). Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Hollywood here.

A Netflix A historical drama series, Hollywood stars Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Laura Harrier, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, Jim Parsons, Maude Apatow, and Joe Mantello. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show takes place post-World War II in Tinseltown and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to “make it” — no matter the cost. Following each character, the story offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day. Characters include actor Jack Castello (Corensnwet), film director Raymond Ainsley (Criss), actress Camille Washington (Harrier), writer Jeremy Pope (Coleman), actor Roy Fitzgerald (Picking), actor Claire Wood (Weaving), gas station owner Ernest “Ernie” West (McDermott), studio executive Richard “Dick” Samuels (Mantello), studio mentor Ellen Kincaid (Taylor), former actress Avis Amberg (LuPone), and talent agent Henry Willson (Parsons). Episodes expose and examine decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled. What if you could rewrite the story?





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Hollywood TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Hollywood on Netflix should be renewed for a second season — perhaps with some new characters or set in a different time period? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.