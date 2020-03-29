Do all of the Byrdes survive the third season of the Ozark TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ozark is cancelled or renewed for season four. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Ozark here.

A Netflix crime thriller series, Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes. The story centers on Marty Byrde (Bateman), a Chicago financial advisor who, along with his family, becomes entangled with a dangerous drug cartel. In season three, the Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty, and Wendy (Linney) struggle to balance their family’s safety with the growing success of their money-laundering empire.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Ozark TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Ozark on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.