Ozark: Season Four; Netflix Renews Jason Bateman TV Series for Final Season

by Jessica Pena,

Ozark TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

The Byrdes will be back at it one last time. Netflix has announced that they’ve ordered a fourth and final season of the Ozark TV show. The final season will be comprised of 14 episodes which will be broken up into two groups.

A crime thriller, Ozark centers on Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a Chicago financial advisor who, along with his family, becomes entangled with a dangerous drug cartel. The cast also includes Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes.

Netflix does not typically release ratings but Ozark has been a critical and audience hit since it debuted in 2017. So far, the drama has garnered 14 Primetime Emmy nominations and two wins for Jason Bateman as director and Julia Garner as supporting actress.

Here’s the renewal and final season announcement from Netflix:

Absolutely. This is one of my favorite shows. Never want it to end.

June 30, 2020 2:57 pm
Oh Yeah!

June 30, 2020 2:56 pm
