Ozark: Season Four; Showrunner Teases the Netflix Series’ Ending

Ozark is nearing its end, but there is still one more season left for the Netflix series. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as a pair that sees their lives changed as they run a criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

The story began when Bateman’s character started working for the Mexican drug cartel. Things grew even more chaotic in the third season, and his wife, played by Linney, has joined in on the operation.

Chris Mundy, the showrunner of the drama series, revealed more about what fans will see when the Netflix series returns for its fourth and final season, per Deadline:

“You’re going to learn what they want their end game to be, and they’re going to have to reckon with it a little bit. There’s that great scene between Laura [Linney] and Tom [Pelphrey] when they’re in the megastore parking lot in the car, and there’s a line Miki Johnson wrote, when Wendy says [something] like: ‘When you’ve been running for your life, everything else seems exceedingly dull.’ If they’re (Marty and Wendy) trying to look to see if there’s an out, they’ve got to figure out if that’s what they want, and if so, what’s the version of it that they want. Then reckoning with that after so much chaos — that’s going to bubbling under the surface.”

Season four of Ozark will air in two parts, but a premiere date has not been revealed yet.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see where the characters end up at the conclusion of Ozark?