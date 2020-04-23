Menu

Ozark: Season Three; Viewership of Netflix Series Is Way Up

by Regina Avalos,

Ozark TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Ozark aired its third season on Netflix last month, and the drama saw a huge increase in viewership from season two’s numbers. That is likely due to the number of people staying home due the coronavirus stay at home order in place.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the following about the Ozark viewership on Netflix:

“The drama series averaged 8.7 million viewers over the 10 days after its March 27 premiere on the streamer. That’s a 74 percent increase compared with the average audience for the show’s second season, which was 5 million over its first 10 days in August 2018.”

On its premiere day, the series had almost 1 million viewers alone.

