Married at First Sight: Australia: Series Coming to Lifetime in May

A new spin-off of Married at First Sight is coming. The series is going Down Under for Married at First Sight: Australia. That series will land on cable next month.

“On the heels of the best Married at First Sight season ever, coupled with the highest rated finale in franchise history*, Lifetime heads Down Under with the acquisition of Married at First Sight: Australia. After ten seasons of Married at First Sight making everlasting relationships in the United States, Lifetime brings fans more of what they love with twelve new couples, including one same-sex duo, from the other side of the world. The top-rated import features double the drama, passion and romance, in addition to beautiful locales, with two-hour episodes airing each Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on Lifetime, beginning May 27th. Married at First Sight: Australia details the matching of each couple by experts John Aiken, Mel Schiling and Dr. Trisha Stafford, leading to their weddings and honeymoons, and follows as they settle into their domestic lives together. At the end of the social experiment, each couple must decide if it’s happily ever after for them, or if it’s time to get a divorce and go their separate ways. Married at First Sight: Australia will follow new episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, debuting May 20th at 8pm ET/PT.”

Lifetime revealed the following about the new Married at First Sight spin-off in a press release. Check that out below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series next month?