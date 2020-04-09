Married at First Sight: Lifetime Greenlights Couples’ Cam Spin-off Series

Get ready to see the raw footage of couples dealing with the fact they married a complete stranger to them. Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam is set to premiere on Lifetime next month. The series will use footage shot by the couples themselves.

“Lifetime greenlights new Married at First Sight spin-off series, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, a self-shot series following the highs, lows, humor, drama and domestic life of fan favorite Married at First Sight couples from ten seasons on the air. Following the couples ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures. Six episodes have been ordered to premiere beginning May 20 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

The couples featured in the new series include Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8),, Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9) and stay tuned to see who joins from Season 10, airing now.”