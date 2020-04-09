Helter Skelter: EPIX to Air Charles Manson Docuseries

Get ready to see the life of Charles Manson on EPIX. The network plans to air Helter Skelter. The six-part docuseries will air on the network in June.

“Premium television network EPIX(R) announced today the greenlight of docuseries Helter Skelter, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott (Watson, An Inconvenient Truth). Before the Menendez brothers, OJ, and Ted Bundy, there was the biggest story of murder and crime in the modern age. Over 50 years have passed since Charles Manson and his cultishly devoted followers committed their horrific crimes, and yet, the public remains truly in the dark about The Manson Family and their journey into the abyss. How can one story be so well known, so legendary, and yet so little understood?

In the most comprehensive telling of the Manson Family yet told in a visual medium, Helter Skelter features never-before-accessed interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, weaving these original narratives with archival footage and newly-unearthed images. It will upend what people think they know about this layered and complex story and cast an entirely new light on this Crime of the Century.

The six-part docuseries is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television serves as the studio. Lesley Chilcott, producer of the Academy Award(R)-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, will direct as well serve as executive producer.

Said Lesley Chilcott, “Helter Skelter set outs to illuminate new perspectives on one of the most legendary crimes of our time. The filmmaking team and I are grateful for the collaborations with Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas, Warner Horizon and EPIX and the opportunity to tell this complete story.”

“Working with the brilliant Lesley Chilcott and the talented teams at Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas and Warner Horizon Unscripted has been a fantastic journey,” said Michael Wright, President, EPIX. “Helter Skelter’s bone-chilling narrative is rooted in one of the most infamous and fascinating crimes of the past several decades, and we’re thrilled that this story is being so expertly told on EPIX.”

“Helter Skelter is an edge-of-your-seat thriller about a small-time con artist who spearheaded one of the most unspeakable murder tragedies in history,” said Brooke Karzen, the Executive Vice President and Head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “It explores the age-old question: are killers born or are they made?”

Lesley Chilcott is an award-winning filmmaker whose recently-directed feature documentary, Watson, is airing in 50+ countries on Animal Planet. Chilcott previously directed CodeGirl, A Small Section of the World, and produced Waiting For “Superman” (winner, PGA, Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Documentary), It Might Get Loud, and An Inconvenient Truth, among others. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), Directors Guild of America and The Producers Guild of America.”